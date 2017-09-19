81°
Cuba again denies role in 'health attacks' on US diplomats

2 hours 6 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, September 19 2017 Sep 19, 2017 September 19, 2017 8:14 PM September 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: SF Gate
NEW YORK - The Cuban government has again denied any involvement in or any knowledge of a mysterious series of health incidents that have affected American diplomats in Havana.
  
At a meeting on law enforcement cooperation in Washington on Tuesday, Cuba's top diplomat for the Americas said Cuba has never and would never commit or allow what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has described as "health attacks."
  
In a statement, the Cuban embassy in Washington says the government has ordered investigations into the incidents and asked for cooperation from U.S. authorities.
  
At least 21 members of the American diplomatic community in Havana have suffered from symptoms, including brain damage, believed to have come from some sort of sonic attack since late last year. The most recent incident was in August.
