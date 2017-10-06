89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cruise ship passenger records rocky waves in Gulf

Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS – Cruise ship passengers are experiencing rough conditions in the Gulf of Mexico due to Nate.

Video posted Friday morning by passengers on a ship sailing from New Orleans toward Mexico recorded high waves and a slightly rocking ship. The video appears to be recording conditions as the ship sails south – when the camera is pointed south, the skies are darker but sunshine peeks through clouds from the rear of the ship – likely a more northern direction.

The passenger who recorded the video said they were three decks up and splashes of water were seen on their window.

“[The ship] is rocking pretty good,” they said.

At the time the video was recorded, Nate was still south of the Yucatan. But, WBRZ meteorologist Josh Eachus said it's not unusual for the storm's influence to already be impacting waves in the Gulf.

Click HERE for the latest forecast on the storm system.

Watch the video of the waves attached to the top of this story.  

