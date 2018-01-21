51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crowds gather for Women's March 2018 in Louisiana

10 hours 56 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, January 20 2018 Jan 20, 2018 January 20, 2018 3:32 PM January 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

Big crowds are gathering in north and south Louisiana as part of women's marches worldwide to protest President Donald Trump's policies and focus public attention on issues ranging from sexual harassment to immigration.

On the one-year anniversary of Trump's inauguration, men, women and children participated in the marches. In Shreveport-Bossier City, protesters gathered downtown at the Caddo Parish Courthouse. In New Orleans, they converged on green space near City Hall.

The rallies are designed to encourage and empower people to support women's rights, human rights, civil rights, social and environmental justice and to encourage participation in 2018 midterm elections.

Last year, events also focused on voter education.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days