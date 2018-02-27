71°
Crop duster pilot dies in crash
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) - A crop duster has died after a crash between Greenwood and Itta Bena.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 37-year-old Jimmy E. Risher died about 5:15 p.m. Monday after his 2015 AT-802 plane went down in a field.
Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders says Risher lived in Sidon and worked for Ag Concepts out of Morgan City, Mississippi, for five years.
Sanders says Risher was spraying a field for farmer Ray Makamson when the plane went down.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
