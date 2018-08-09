Crocs to close all remaining manufacturing facilities, CFO resigns

Photo: KOMO

Reports say that Crocs will be closing its remaining company-owned manufacturing facilities.

According to KHOU 11, the company also announced that is Chief Financial Officer has resigned according to reports on Crocs' quarterly earnings report which was released earlier this week.

The Colorado-based shoe company said it has already closed it Mexico facility and is planning to close its last facility in Italy. The company said that future manufacturing will be outsourced.

The company says the closures are part of the Crocs efforts to "simplify the business and improve profitability."

KHOU 11 says that Crocs announced last year that it would close more than 150 stores by the end of 2018.