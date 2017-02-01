70°
Critics don't want Disney's animatronic Trump to speak

1 hour 43 minutes 15 seconds ago February 01, 2017 Feb 1, 2017 Wednesday, February 01 2017 February 01, 2017 4:58 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ORLANDO - Some critics of President Donald Trump are so adamant in their opposition that they don't even want a fake version of him to speak.

An online petition was started last week, asking Walt Disney World to keep an animatronic Trump silent in its Hall of Presidents attraction.

The attraction has animatronic figures of all U.S. presidents. Recent incumbent presidents have recorded speeches for their animatronic doubles.

The Change.org petition says Trump ran a campaign filled with hateful speech and he doesn't deserve to have a voice at a place like Disney World in Florida.

A Disney spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email and call seeking comment.

The Hall of Presidents temporarily closed earlier this month so the new animatronic president could be installed.

It reopens in June.

