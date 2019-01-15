Criminal trio wanted in string of meat & alcohol thefts around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a trio of suspects in a string of thefts involving stores throughout the Baton Rouge area.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the three thieves are responsible for stealing meat and liquor from several local businesses between December and January. Officials did not say how much was stolen or just how many stores have been targeted.

Deputies described the suspects as two black males and a white female driving a white Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with info on these thefts is asked to contact authorities at (225) 344-7867.