Criminal charges, suspensions and transfers - The State of LSU Football: Watch tonight on WBRZ+

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ will premiere a special presentation that will analyze the recent criminal charges, suspensions and transfers of LSU’s football squad.

The State of LSU Football will air Thursday night at 7 o’clock on WBRZ + (WBRZ Plus), the area’s only local cable news channel. An encore presentation will be seen at 7:30 and rebroadcasts will be shown through the weekend.

The show will feature WBRZ’s Sports Director, Michael Cauble, ESPN radio host Matt Moscona and Advocate sports reporter Scott Rabalais.

The group does not hold back in their thoughts following recent high-profile events that have left many LSU fans scratching their heads.

“The cons are starting to get to be a long list,” said Moscona, who is never afraid to voice criticism of the team.

“I don’t remember a worse camp for LSU,” Rabalais chimed in.

The show will discuss the suspension of players, the team’s “no comment” policy it has used lately and the perception that football players live above the law.

“I’m tired of athletes getting a break because they’re athletes,” Cauble said.

