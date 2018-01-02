Crime, flood recovery, traffic major points of Mayor Broome's 'State of the City-Parish' address

BATON ROUGE - In the first "State of the City-Parish" address of her term, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she and her administration remain committed to improving the state of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.

"The good news is that I have witnessed the resiliency of my home town Baton Rouge," Mayor Broome said. "That is why I believe that the shared goals that we have for Baton Rouge will rise above the voices of discord and cynicism."

Mayor Broome began her address on the topic of flood recovery, promising to continue the distribution of federally-approved recovery funds to residents and businesses still in the process of rebuilding from the August 2016 flood.

Broome then moved on to the topic of crime. There were more than 100 murders in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2017, a record-breaking amount.

"Whenever there is a homicide in this city, I receive a phone call," Mayor Broome said. "It doesn't matter what time it is, I receive that call. And I can tell you that I have received too many phone calls in my first year in office. But I will also say that families in our community have received too many phone calls surrounding the deaths of their loved ones due to violence."

Mayor Broome recommended a number of means to combat the violent crime issues facing Baton Rouge, including providing law enforcement with the necessary resources and education to do so. She also praised newly-appointed police chief Murphy Paul, suggesting his leadership would assist in curbing and fighting homicides and other violent crimes in the city.

Traffic was another point in the mayor's address. She suggested her and her administration were focusing on a plan to ease traffic problems, using a plan with ideas formulated by mayors from across the nation.

Other topics addressed by the mayor included blight, infrastructure and traffic, and the arts.

Mayor Broome said she would deliver what a spokesperson referred to as "Part Two" of her address at a Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meeting.