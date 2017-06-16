88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crime fighters mingle with kids in effort to build relationships

58 minutes 52 seconds ago June 16, 2017 Jun 16, 2017 Friday, June 16 2017 June 16, 2017 6:16 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz & Taylor Evans

BATON ROUGE - The special unit assigned to work the streets of Baton Rouge and deter crime met with kids Friday in an effort to build lasting relationships early.

BRAVE officers held a summer block party at Gus Young Park where kids interacted with police. Organizers said a positive interaction between youth and law enforcement is important.

"They don't need to just see us when we are working, it's better when we are out here in this atmosphere," BRAVE officer Robert McGarner said.

"It's getting these kids to see there is a different way to go about things."

"We're trying to be proactive in reducing crime in the area and we just want to bring something fun to the youth in the community," said Aishala Burgess with the DA's office.

BRAVE plans to hold similar events each week of the summer.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days