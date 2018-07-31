Power restored in EBR after thousands affected by outage

BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to customers near Florida Blvd. after an early morning outage.

According to Entergy, originally more than 2,400 people were affected. The outage was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. By 8:30 a.m. power had been restored. Officials say the cause of the outage was an equipment failure.

A second outage in the area was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the same area. The outage affected more than 100 people. Power is estimated to be restored by 10:30 a.m.