81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power restored in EBR after thousands affected by outage

2 hours 40 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 July 31, 2018 6:50 AM July 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to customers near Florida Blvd. after an early morning outage.

According to Entergy, originally more than 2,400 people were affected. The outage was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. By 8:30 a.m. power had been restored. Officials say the cause of the outage was an equipment failure. 

A second outage in the area was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the same area. The outage affected more than 100 people. Power is estimated to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days