Power restored in EBR after thousands affected by outage
BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to customers near Florida Blvd. after an early morning outage.
According to Entergy, originally more than 2,400 people were affected. The outage was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. By 8:30 a.m. power had been restored. Officials say the cause of the outage was an equipment failure.
A second outage in the area was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the same area. The outage affected more than 100 people. Power is estimated to be restored by 10:30 a.m.
