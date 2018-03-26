Crews working to improve drainage in Central

CENTRAL- The city of Central is still looking to improve drainage. Work on its master plan is wrapping up and set to be complete in a few months.

Ditches along Hooper Road in Central are flowing freely thanks in part to the city's 4 million dollar project to clean out canals.

Crews have taken out over 1,500 tons of vegetation and matter from the drainage systems. As that project wraps up, the city remains focused with the ongoing master plan, which has been in the works since late last year. It's set to be complete by summer's end.

Prior to that, in a couple of weeks, residents will get a look at the plan. Mayor Junior Shelton hopes to get their input, since they deal with flooding fears on a daily basis.

Allison Kesner is a lifelong Central resident. Although she didn't flood in 2016, she helped others who did, and still deals with those issues.

"I've seen progress with drainage, when it comes to getting the drainage clean," Kesner told WBRZ.

She hopes the public will continue to take an active roll in the process, but more importantly, she hopes the public will be heard. Shelton says they will.

"We've got flooding now happening that we've never had before; properties flooding that haven't flooded. Anytime you have 3, 4, 5 inches of rain... we're concerned about flooding," he explains.

This master plan is long term to say the least, but the city is doing what it can in the short term as well.