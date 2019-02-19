55°
Crews working to clear truckload of tomatoes, peppers along I-10

3 hours 56 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 February 19, 2019 11:21 AM February 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Crews have been working for hours to clear a load of tomatoes that spilled after an 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported on I-10 before LA 415 before 5 a.m.

 

The Advocate reports the truck was carrying boxes of bell peppers and cucumbers as well at the time of crash.

 

No serious injuries were reported.

