55°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews working to clear truckload of tomatoes, peppers along I-10
BATON ROUGE - Crews have been working for hours to clear a load of tomatoes that spilled after an 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported on I-10 before LA 415 before 5 a.m.
(Lobdell) Overturned 18-wheeler hauling tomatoes STILL being unloaded ...crash happened overnight on I-10 E before LA 415. pic.twitter.com/Sbk6ufs5hU— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 19, 2019
The Advocate reports the truck was carrying boxes of bell peppers and cucumbers as well at the time of crash.
Overturned 18-wheeler being off loaded of its vegetable cargo. Bell peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes were scattered to an extent on the shoulder of I-10 east near mile marker 149 just west of the Lobdell exit. Happened around 4 AM. pic.twitter.com/w6qvYl1bSn— Bill Feig (@FeigPic) February 19, 2019
No serious injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WANTED: Man accused of stealing pressure washer from Walmart
-
Tickets on sale Tuesday for highest-valued St. Jude Dream Home
-
One arrested in overnight assault on Victoria Dr.
-
Crews getting ready to dredge north side of False River
-
Hear from the heroes who pulled a woman from burning vehicle