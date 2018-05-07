One injured in shooting on Reiger Road near Motel 6

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are working the scene of a shooting reported off Siegen Lane.

Deputies received a call in reference a shooting near the Motel 6 and Super 8 on Reiger Road Monday morning.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a male victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries sustained by a gunshot. The victim was also allegedly robbed, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.