62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in shooting on Reiger Road near Motel 6

1 hour 3 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, May 07 2018 May 7, 2018 May 07, 2018 6:34 AM May 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are working the scene of a shooting reported off Siegen Lane.

Deputies received a call in reference a shooting near the Motel 6 and Super 8 on Reiger Road Monday morning.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a male victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries sustained by a gunshot. The victim was also allegedly robbed, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days