One injured in shooting on Reiger Road near Motel 6
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are working the scene of a shooting reported off Siegen Lane.
Deputies received a call in reference a shooting near the Motel 6 and Super 8 on Reiger Road Monday morning.
When law enforcement arrived, they found a male victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries sustained by a gunshot. The victim was also allegedly robbed, authorities say.
The investigation is ongoing.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
