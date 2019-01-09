Crews work to clear I-10 East toward New Orleans after crash

58°
Wednesday, January 09 2019
KENNER - State police are investigating a massive crash which is backing up traffic on I-10 East toward New Orleans.

The crash was reported around 5:55 a.m. near the Veterans Boulevard exit. The roadway remains closed at this time. Once the truck is upright and the scene is clear, authorities will open two lanes of traffic.  

According to WWL-TV, state police believe the crash was a hit-and-run because a silver Mercury Grand Marquis is believed to have sideswiped an 18-wheeler causing the crash. Authorities say the truck driver lost control, causing the 18-wheeler to flip on its side. The truck's second trailer then fell over a bridge railing landing on a grassy area below.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard several explosions after the crash. Authorities say the explosion were caused by paint products inside the trailer bursting. 

Reports say the truck driver is in "good condition" and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

