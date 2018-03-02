56°
Crews searching for missing boater find a body in lake

Friday, March 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT- Louisiana authorities say they've found a missing boater's body after a week of searching.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the body of 33-year-old Jack Cobb was found Friday in Wallace Lake, and turned over to the coroner. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says Cobb's girlfriend reported him missing the previous Friday night when he failed to return from a short trip on the lake.

The department says investigators found a sunken 11-foot pirogue and Cobb's backpack. The sheriff's office says the backpack was about 200 yards from Cobb's residence in a mobile home park on the lake.

A sheriff's office news release says deputies and agents have searched the lake every day since last Friday.

Wallace Lake is about five miles from Shreveport.

