Crews save woman pinned under New Orleans streetcar
NEW ORLEANS – A woman became pinned under a streetcar Tuesday morning on St. Charles Avenue.
A report from WWL-TV says the woman was trapped for several minutes around 10 o'clock Tuesday morning on St. Charles Ave. near Washington Avenue.
Emergency responders were able to free her and she was transported to University Medical Center. There is no word yet on the extent of her injuries.
Sources still aren't sure how the woman became trapped.
