Crews responding to smoke at South Walker Elementary School
BATON ROUGE – Firefighters are responding to smoke coming from South Walker Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews arrived on the school's campus, located in the 13000 block of Milton Lane, to find smoke inside one of the building's hallways.
Firefighters are working to determine what is burning.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
