69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews responding to smoke at South Walker Elementary School

35 minutes 56 seconds ago February 22, 2017 Feb 22, 2017 Wednesday, February 22 2017 February 22, 2017 6:08 PM in News
Source: WBRZ staff
By: WBRZ staff
Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters are responding to smoke coming from South Walker Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived on the school's campus, located in the 13000 block of Milton Lane, to find smoke inside one of the building's hallways.

Firefighters are working to determine what is burning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days