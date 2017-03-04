61°
Crews responding to smoke at dentist office on S. Acadian

18 hours 13 minutes 16 seconds ago March 03, 2017 Mar 3, 2017 Friday, March 03 2017 March 03, 2017 3:49 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Crews are responding to reports of smoke coming from a dentist's office on Friday afternoon. 

The office, Acadian Family Dentistry, is located in the 300 block of South Acadian Thruway.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, there are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. 

The building sustained heavy fire and heat damage. The fire department said that the dentist who owns the building left about an hour before the fire occurred. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

