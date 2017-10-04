71°
Crews responding to reported shooting on Bawell Street
BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Bawell Street.
Initial reports suggested the shooting happened on Bawell Street near College Drive.
Details are limited at this time.
WBRZ has a crew on scene.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
