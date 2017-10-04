71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews responding to reported shooting on Bawell Street

1 hour 30 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, October 03 2017 Oct 3, 2017 October 03, 2017 10:53 PM October 03, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Bawell Street.

Initial reports suggested the shooting happened on Bawell Street near College Drive.

Details are limited at this time.

WBRZ has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

