Crews responding to reported shooting at Florida Blvd. apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say emergency crews are being called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Florida Blvd.
Sources tell News 2 a shooting occurred at the Broadmoor Plantation apartments in the 10500 block of Florida Blvd.
Initial reports indicated the victim was shot in the stomach, according to sources. They said the male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
