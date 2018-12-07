Crews responding to reported house fire in upscale Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a reported house fire near the Baton Rouge Country Club Friday evening.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Fairway Drive, just north of Jefferson Highway. Photos from the scene show a number of fire and police vehicles at the scene.

Property records indicate the home is worth about $500,000.

There's no word on injuries at this time, and it's unclear how much damage the house has may have sustained.