Crews responding to reported house fire in upscale Baton Rouge neighborhood

2 hours 56 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 December 07, 2018 6:03 PM December 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a reported house fire near the Baton Rouge Country Club Friday evening.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Fairway Drive, just north of Jefferson Highway. Photos from the scene show a number of fire and police vehicles at the scene. 

Property records indicate the home is worth about $500,000.

There's no word on injuries at this time, and it's unclear how much damage the house has may have sustained. 

