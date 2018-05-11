75°
Crews responding to reported fire at Popeyes on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - First responders say they have been called to a reported fire at the Popeyes restaurant on Burbank Drive.
The fire was first reported around 10 p.m. at the location near Bluebonnet Blvd.
Sources told WBRZ no injuries were reported.
The extent of the damage or the cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
