Crews responding to possible drowning on Fieldcrest Drive

BATON ROUGE - EMS responded to a possible drowning on Fieldcrest Drive Tuesday night.

Authorities say the it was reported in the 11000 block of Fieldcrest Drive around 9:30 p.m.

CPR was performed on the victim who was then loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.