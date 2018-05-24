82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews responding to overturned vehicle on Old Hammond Highway

2 hours 50 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 May 24, 2018 9:13 AM May 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that involves an overturned vehicle. 

The crash was reported in the 17000 block of Old Hammond Highway just before 9 a.m.

Two people were transported for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days