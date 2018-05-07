Crews responding to oil spill, leak in St. Mary Parish

CHARENTON - Crews are on the scene of an oil spill and leak in St. Mary Parish.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-wheeler is leaking oil at Sunoco Logistics on LA 87 in Charenton.

Deputies responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m. Currently, the oil spill is contained to the property at this time.

Louisiana State Police Haz Mat is responding and DEQ has been contacted.