Crews responding to oil spill, leak in St. Mary Parish
CHARENTON - Crews are on the scene of an oil spill and leak in St. Mary Parish.
According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-wheeler is leaking oil at Sunoco Logistics on LA 87 in Charenton.
Deputies responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m. Currently, the oil spill is contained to the property at this time.
Louisiana State Police Haz Mat is responding and DEQ has been contacted.
