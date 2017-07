Crews responding to house fire on Lettsworth Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a house fire on Lettsworth Street near Thomas H. Delpit Dr.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Witnesses say the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

There is no word on injuries or damages to the house at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.