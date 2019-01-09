40°
Crews responding to house fire off Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are responding to reports of flames at a two-story home off of Goodwood Boulevard Wednesday night.
The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Crown Way.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on scene, along with police and EMS.
No word yet on what started the fire, or if there are any injuries.
