Crews responding to house fire off Goodwood Boulevard

1 hour 40 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, January 09 2019 Jan 9, 2019 January 09, 2019 10:04 PM January 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are responding to reports of flames at a two-story home off of Goodwood Boulevard Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Crown Way.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on scene, along with police and EMS.

No word yet on what started the fire, or if there are any injuries.

