57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews are responding to house fire on Willow Springs Ave.

3 hours 18 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 December 05, 2018 10:16 AM December 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE: Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Willow Springs Avenue near Hooper Rd.

Officials say the fire is under control with the outer part of the home completly destroyed.

There are no reported injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days