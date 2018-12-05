57°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire crews are responding to house fire on Willow Springs Ave.
BATON ROUGE: Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Willow Springs Avenue near Hooper Rd.
Officials say the fire is under control with the outer part of the home completly destroyed.
There are no reported injuries.
#BREAKING: Firefighters responding to working house fire on Willow Springs Avenue. Heavy smoke still pouring from the roof, no injuries reported. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/idLjStm3QM— Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) December 5, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Devin White named best college linebacker in the nation
-
Deputies investigating body found on S. Flannery Road
-
Highway 61 getting new bridge for Comite Diversion Canal
-
Local man honors father's Toys for Tots tradition, raises $5k in sporting...
-
State troopers warn drivers to lower speeds over newly-reopened Sunshine Bridge