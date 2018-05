Crews responding to house fire in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to reports of a house fire in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Century Avenue and Hallmark Drive. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says it is currently on the scene.

There is currently no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.