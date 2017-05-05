Crews responding to head-on crash on Florida Blvd.

68°
May 05, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a head-on crash that left multiple people injured on Florida Blvd.

The crash happened after 7:15 p.m. on Florida Blvd. near McGehee Drive.

Sources on scene say at least two people have been transported to the hospital, at least one of them with "critical" injuries.


Florida Blvd. is closed while crews investigate the crash.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Florida Boulevard (US 190) is closed at Sherwood Forest due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time.</p>&mdash; Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) <a href="https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/860658161719574533">May 6, 2017</a></blockquote>
This is a developing story. Check back for details.

