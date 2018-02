Crews responding to fire at construction site of OLOL Children's Hospital

Photo: Matt Kennedy

BATON ROUGE- Officials are responding to a reported fire at the construction site of the Children's Hospital at OLOL.

The fire was reported around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday off Essen Lane.

St. George Fire told WBRZ that the fire was minor, and only damaged scrap construction material and insulation.

No injuries were reported.