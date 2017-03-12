Firefighter injured in partial roof collapse at Cast Iron Kitchen

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a fire at the Cast Iron Kitchen on Jones Creek Road Sunday afternoon.

The St. George Fire Department confirmed the fire around 6:45 p.m.

One firefighter was hurt when part of the building's roof collapsed onto him. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A WBRZ News 2 unit is at the scene. We will update with more information as it becomes available.