53°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighter injured in partial roof collapse at Cast Iron Kitchen
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a fire at the Cast Iron Kitchen on Jones Creek Road Sunday afternoon.
The St. George Fire Department confirmed the fire around 6:45 p.m.
One firefighter was hurt when part of the building's roof collapsed onto him. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A WBRZ News 2 unit is at the scene. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC referees claim they aren't being paid on time
-
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa indicted on bribery charges
-
Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 E near Sorrento
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former prosecutor faces arrest for violent tirade against estranged wife
-
City plans show handicap accessible ramps long overdue