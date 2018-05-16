80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews responding to crash on I-10 near Essen Lane

By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - First responders have been called to the scene of a crash on I-10.

The crash was first reported around 8:30 p.m. near the Essen Lane exit.

Sources told WBRZ one patient received serious injuries and was stable when transported from the scene.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

