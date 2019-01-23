40°
One hurt after apartment fire in Gardere
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a blaze at an apartment complex on Gardere Lane Wednesday.
The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Gardere Lane near Ned Avenue. It was brought under control shortly after St. George firefighters arrived.
Officials say one person was hurt.
Little info is available at this time.
