One hurt after apartment fire in Gardere

Wednesday, January 23 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a blaze at an apartment complex on Gardere Lane Wednesday.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Gardere Lane near Ned Avenue. It was brought under control shortly after St. George firefighters arrived.

Officials say one person was hurt.

Little info is available at this time.

