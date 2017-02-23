Crews responded to morning house fire on Parkwood Drive

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 12000 block of Parkwood Drive on Thursday morning.



Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the house. Firefighters were able to contain it to one room. No one was home at the time of the fire.



According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was electrical and started in a breaker box.



The house received an estimated $175,000 worth of damages.