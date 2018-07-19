81°
Crews respond to two-story house fire in Denham Springs suburb

Wednesday, July 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Denham Springs.

The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 in the 27000 block of Pinecrest Drive.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 confirms that firefighters are battling a full-involved fire at the two-story home.

A News 2 crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

