Crews respond to two-story house fire in Denham Springs suburb
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Denham Springs.
The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 in the 27000 block of Pinecrest Drive.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 confirms that firefighters are battling a full-involved fire at the two-story home.
A News 2 crew is on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
