Crews respond to school bus crash on Hwy. 1

WEST BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to the scene of a crash involving a school bus.

The incident was reported on Highway 1 near the railroad tracks before 7:20 a.m. Authorities say an 18-wheeler ran into the back of a West Baton Rouge school bus.

There weren't any children on the bus. No injuries have been reported at this time.