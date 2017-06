Crews respond to residential fire on Poinsettia Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to the scene of a residential fire on Poinsettia Drive Monday night.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. in the 7700 block of Poinsettia Drive. Authorities say the fire has since been put out and no one was hurt as a result.

The fire was reportedly contained to one bedroom and the home suffered minimal damage.