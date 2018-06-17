84°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to reported stabbing at auto parts store
BATON ROUGE - Authorities said they responded to a stabbing at an O'Reilly Auto Parts on Greenwell Springs Road.
Sources told News 2 one person was transported from the scene.
The extent of the victim's injuries were unclear, as were details surrounding what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parkview Baptist teen preps for national rodeo
-
Dangerous hole in Zachary neighborhood posing serious threat, residents concerned
-
Power restored after storms pound East Baton Rouge again Friday
-
Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic
-
Hotel room sales tax increase proposal to appear on ballot in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern