Crews respond to reported stabbing at auto parts store

1 hour 15 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 June 17, 2018 6:03 PM June 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Authorities said they responded to a stabbing at an O'Reilly Auto Parts on Greenwell Springs Road.

Sources told News 2 one person was transported from the scene.

The extent of the victim's injuries were unclear, as were details surrounding what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

