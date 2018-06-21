81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to reported shooting near Belaire High School

30 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 June 21, 2018 9:57 PM June 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting blocks away from Belaire High School Thursday night.

Baton Rouge police say they responded to a shooting investigation in the 12000 block of Tams Drive, near Belaire High School.

According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, a male victim arrived to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days