Crews respond to reported shooting near Belaire High School
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting blocks away from Belaire High School Thursday night.
Baton Rouge police say they responded to a shooting investigation in the 12000 block of Tams Drive, near Belaire High School.
According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, a male victim arrived to the hospital with unknown injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
