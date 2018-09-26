83°
One transported after reported overdose at Zachary High
ZACHARY - Emergency responders were called to an area high school for a possible overdose.
The incident was reported around 9 a.m. at Zachary High School. School officials say, a female student at the school overdosed.
Authorities say the girl was transported to an area hospital.
No further details were provided.
