Crews respond to reported fire at Livingston Parish bar
HOLDEN - Firefighters are responding to a reported structure fire at the Red Rooster.
The incident was reported just after 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon in the 18000 block of Florida Boulevard.
There is no word yet on injuries or what started the fire.
Check back for updates.
