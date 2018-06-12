71°
Crews respond to reported fire at Livingston Parish bar

Tuesday, June 12 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: Google maps

HOLDEN - Firefighters are responding to a reported structure fire at the Red Rooster.

The incident was reported just after 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon in the 18000 block of Florida Boulevard.

There is no word yet on injuries or what started the fire. 

Check back for updates.

