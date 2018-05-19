79°
Crews respond to reported apartment fire on Claycut Road
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a reported apartment fire on Claycut Road Saturday.
Sources told WBRZ the fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Claycut Road near S Foster Drive.
It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. The extent of the damage was not immediately made available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
