Crews respond to reported apartment fire on Claycut Road

By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a reported apartment fire on Claycut Road Saturday.

Sources told WBRZ the fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Claycut Road near S Foster Drive.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. The extent of the damage was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

