Crews respond to overnight house fire on Tams Drive
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Tams Drive Thursday morning.
The home caught fire just before 1 a.m. but was quickly put out.
No injuries were reported. Our crew at the home noticed damage to the front porch and a truck.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
