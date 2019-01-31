55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews respond to overnight house fire on Tams Drive

By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Tams Drive Thursday morning. 

The home caught fire just before 1 a.m. but was quickly put out. 

No injuries were reported. Our crew at the home noticed damage to the front porch and a truck. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

