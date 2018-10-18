62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews respond to overnight house, commercial building fires in EBR

Thursday, October 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to two fires in East Baton Rouge Parish overnight.

The fires were reported in and around Central before 2 a.m. and required the assistance of multiple crews. The first fire was reported at a house of East Post Oak Ct. Authorities say the residents were first alerted to the fire after hearing dogs barking. Outside they found two cars that were on fire.

The blaze then spread to the rear of the home. No injuries were reported.

The second fire was reported at a commercial building on Greenwell Springs Road. The fire was extinguished shortly after 5 a.m. Details about the fire are limited.

The cause of both fires is unknown at this time.

