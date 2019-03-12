70°
Crews respond to morning house fire on Leafwood Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to an early morning house fire in Baton Rouge.
The fire was reported before 7:40 a.m. on Leafwood Avenue near Willow Spring Avenue. Sources said two people were taken to a local hospital in stable condition .
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.
