Crews respond to morning house fire in Baton Rouge

Tuesday, January 29 2019 7:48 AM
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a Tuesday morning house fire.

The fire was reported around 7:35 a.m. in the 10400 block of Gerald Drive. Fire officials say the fire started in the utility room near a dryer.

Flames extended to the attic and through the roof before being brought under control around 8:10 a.m. Foul play isn't suspected.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to assist the four occupants. 

