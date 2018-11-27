38°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to morning fire on Evangeline St.
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to an early morning structure fire.
The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. in the 5700 block of Evangeline Street. No injuries were reported.
Authorities haven't released the cause of the fire.
Details are limited.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews responding to morning fire on Evangeline St.
-
Family plans to file suit over student's violent encounter with Brusley police...
-
Louisiana Center for Health Equity gears up for Youth Peace Olympics
-
VIDEO: Police officer rescues chicken from fire
-
Central citizens concerned with Broome's road tax plan