Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews respond to morning fire on Evangeline St.

Tuesday, November 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to an early morning structure fire.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. in the 5700 block of Evangeline Street. No injuries were reported.

Authorities haven't released the cause of the fire.

Details are limited. 

