Crews respond to late night fire on Jefferson Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire late Wednesday night.

The call came in at 11:50 p.m. for a house fire in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue. Firefighters battled to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, crews were able to put the fire out before it spread to nearby homes.

The house received heavy fire and smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.